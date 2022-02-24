Arshad Warsi shares ‘Golmaal’ meme to explain Russia-Ukraine’s ongoing conflict, gets trolled

Actor Arshad Warsi has shared a meme from his film ‘Golmaal’ to explain the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine. The meme also features Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi, Tusshar Kapoor, Rimi Sen and Mukesh Tiwari. He connected the hilarious meme to the stance of France, Germany and the US on the ongoing crisis.Sharing the meme on Twitter, Arshad wrote, “Self-explanatory… Golmaal was way ahead of its time.

Self explanatory… Golmaal was way ahead of its time…. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2vhvhHPskA — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) February 24, 2022

However, Twitter users were not amused by Arshad’s humour. “As much as I respect you as an artist, trying to make fun of a war situation is a little insensitive to my taste, sir,” one wrote. “I don’t think it’s time for a meme! Lives at stake,” another said. One person replied to Arshad’s meme saying, “Bro, keep your war memes in your drafts. Nobody’s laughing.” Another commented, “Ukrainian people deserve empathy… Bollywood ki movie ni chal rahi udhar (It’s not a Bollywood film playing out there).”Russia launched a military operation on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin made the announcement in a surprise televised address. Meanwhile, Arshad will be next seen in ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ with Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film is slated to release on March 18 in theatres.