"Art has no borders...we need more women in places of power": Bhumi Pednekar in Davos

Davos [Switzerland], January 22 : Actor and environmentalist Bhumi Pednekar, who is at the World Economic Forum in Davos, talked about the challenges in bringing about greater gender equality in society and also about her acting career, saying she is interested to work in Hollywood.

Recognized as a Young Global Leader (YGL) by the World Economic Forum last year, Bhumi Pednekar toldthat she was keen to be a good role model for young girls who watch movies.

"We all are here just to have positive conversations about how can we make the world better and honestly I'm full of gratitude that I was given this opportunity because right from the start of my career with my work on screen and off screen, I've truly tried to make a difference. I've truly tried to get a positive change in every way possible and when you're given platforms like this, I think it just deepens your cause and it just accelerates everything that you're trying to do because they're like-minded people from all over the world," she said.

"I think if you see my film trajectory, I have always done characters that have agency. I tried doing that because I have a large platform. I have an audience that follows me, and I'm grateful to them for having given me so much love all these years and loving the characters that I do, I feel like it's upon me to make sure that I don't underrepresent my gender because there are young girls that watch our films, and I want to be a good role model for them. So gender gap is very, very wide, and this is this is the case globally," she added.

The actor said that there was a need for more women in places of power.

"We need women in places of power, and this change needs to happen from a grassroots level, from a grassroots level to boardrooms. We need to see women in the process that we need to see them in the process of decision-making."

Bhumi Pednekar said her mother has been her role model and has inspired her.

"It is my mother, who always inspired me. She became a single parent because I lost my father, and I've seen her live a life full of resilience, courage, and bravery. We were never told that, oh, you're a girl, so you can't achieve this, or you can't dream big, or you can't have ambition or desire because of your gender. And I have to thank her for giving us that upbringing because it's her value system and it's her dreams and prayers that I'm here."

Replying to query about her role models in Bollywood, she has admired Priyanka Chopra.

"She is somebody that I admired growing up."

Bhumi Pednekar also said art has no borders.

"I feel like art has no borders. Art is not restricted to language, and I'm hundred per cent interested in working in Hollywood."

