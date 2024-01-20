'Article 370' teaser: Yami Gautam fights corruption, business of terrorism in Kashmir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 : Makers of upcoming action-packed political drama 'Article 370' starring Yami Gautam unveiled the pulse-pounding teaser on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Jio Studios treated fans with teaser video and captioned it, "#EkDeshEkSamvidhan #Article370Teaser out now. Releasing in Cinemas on 23rd Feb."

In the teaser, Yami is in a fierce avatar and fights the business of terrorism and corruption in Kashmir.

Directed by National Award-winning Aditya Suhas Jambhale, 'Article 370' is poised to deliver an intense narrative, edge-of-the-seat experience with some powerhouse performances. The film, headlined by Yami Gautam together with Priyamani.

Set against the intriguing backdrop of Article 370, the teaser offers a nerve-racking glimpse into the confidential chain of events and the incredible circumstances that led to an unprecedented and historic outcome of rendering Article 370 ineffective.

Talking about Article 370 Yami Gautam said, "Article 370 is a bold chapter of India's history. A political-action-drama inspired by true events, which will show an in-depth portrayal of how intelligence and politics work hand in hand to take some of the most important decisions that change the course for a nation. I am hopeful that the audience will enjoy this genre-defining film. Personally, for me as an actor, this film gave me the opportunity to delve into newer depths of complexities and once again gave me a role that hasn't been treaded before."

Director Aditya Suhas Jambhale added, "Being the director of a film which covers such an important chapter of our Indian history is an experience in itself. This movie perfectly balances politics with action, in a never-before-seen way. Largely shot in Kashmir and Delhi, this film gives a glimpse into the incredible story of rendering Article 370 ineffective. I firmly believe that the audience will feel the story's impact on the same level as we did during its creation."

The film is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on February 23.

