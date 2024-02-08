'Article 370' trailer: Yami Gautam in her fierce avatar as investigative agent grabs eyeballs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 : Yami Gautam is gearing up for the release of her next film, 'Article 370'. The makers of the film unveiled the trailer for the movie today.

The trailer showcases terrorism and corruption in Jammu and Kashmir. Yami refers to Kashmir as a 'lost case' and expresses frustration that the unique status makes it impossible for her to conduct her job as an intelligence officer.

It also depicts the emergence of terrorism in the region, with radicals seeking to seize control of the area. Soon, Yami's character joins the NIA and is given free rein to carry out a mission in Kashmir. The government has also promised to eliminate Article 370 at whatever cost. The trailer depicts how she and the government remain strong despite the conflict caused by political decisions.

The caption along with the trailer reads, "Poora ka Poora Kashmir, Bharat Desh ka hissa tha, hai aur rahega! #Article370Trailer Out Now! Releasing in cinemas on 23rd February"

Yami Gautam plays an agent combatting terrorism, and the trailer highlights her fierceness. She seemed to be gearing up for another unforgettable performance. Priyamani impresses in her role. However, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar immediately capture your attention as Prime Minister and Home Minister, respectively.

Recently, the makers of the upcoming action-packed political drama 'Article 370' starring Yami Gautam unveiled the first track 'Dua' on Friday.

Taking to Instagram handle, Saregama India shared the full song video and captioned it, "Ye humara Hindustan rahega sada, yahi hai #Dua. Full song now out on all major music streaming platforms. #Article370 releasing in cinemas on 23rd Feb."

'Dua' is a soulful ode to all the brave hearts who unconditionally serve the country.

This song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Shashwat Sachdev. Additionally, Shashwat has also composed the music for the song. The lyrics have been penned by Kumaar, while the female vocals are done by Priyanshi Naidu.

Sharing feelings on the song, Yami shared, "I got extremely emotional the first time I heard the song. The lyrics are so powerful that they just pierce through your heart. Also, it is shot in the beautiful locales of Kashmir, which adds to the impact. But yes, it is a beautiful tribute to all those who serve the nation selflessly."

Talking about the song director Aditya Suhas Jambhale said, "We always wanted to make an anthem that would relate to the emotions of a country. Something that would stir patriotism in a united Hindustan. We wanted it to be an eternal feeling, one that never changes no matter how things evolve. I think Shashwat has been able to do this beautifully."

He added, "The whole thought behind making a song about India was to make sure that it touches upon a very beautiful fact, that no matter what our nation has faced, the resilience of the country to still stay united is what we are paying a tribute to. Dua is that tribute from us to the Indians and their undying spirit."

Jubin Nautiyal also expressed his feelings, "I completely enjoyed myself singing this song. I believe it has the power to evoke deep emotions in every Indian as it did in me. The heart-touching lyrics, combined with gentle music, infuse a soulful quality into the song. Music for true music lovers. Moreover, singing for the Nation holds a special place for meit's a unique opportunity to forge a deep connection with the audience, stirring feelings of unity and pride in our shared love for the country."

The movie is poised to deliver an intense narrative, edge-of-the-seat experience with some powerhouse performances. The film is headlined by Yami Gautam together with Priyamani.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, The film is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on February 23.

