'Article 370': Yami Gautam starrer first soulful track 'Dua' out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 : Makers of the upcoming action-packed political drama 'Article 370' starring Yami Gautam unveiled the first track 'Dua' on Friday.

Taking to Instagram handle, Saregama India shared the full song video and captioned it, "Ye humara Hindustan rahega sada, yahi hai #Dua. Full song now out on all major music streaming platforms. #Article370 releasing in cinemas on 23rd Feb."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C21fYnKtbSi/

'Dua' is a soulful ode to all the brave hearts who unconditionally serve the country.

This song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Shashwat Sachdev. Additionally, Shashwat has also composed the music for the song. The lyrics have been penned by Kumaar, while the female vocals are done by Priyanshi Naidu.

Sharing feeling on the song, Yami shared, "I got extremely emotional the first time I heard the song. The lyrics are so powerful that they just pierce through your heart. Also, it is shot in the beautiful locales of Kashmir, which adds to the impact. But yes, it is a beautiful tribute to all those who serve the nation selflessly."

Talking about the song director Aditya Suhas Jambhale said, "We always wanted to make an anthem that would relate to the emotions of a country. Something that would stir patriotism in a united Hindustan. We wanted it to be an eternal feeling, one that never changes no matter how things evolve. I think Shashwat has been able to do this beautifully."

He added, "The whole thought behind making a song about India was to make sure that it touches upon a very beautiful fact, that no matter what our nation has faced, the resilience of the country to still stay united is what we are paying a tribute to. Dua is that tribute from us to the Indians and their undying spirit."

Jubin Nautiyal also expressed his feeling, "Personally, I completely enjoyed myself singing this song. I believe it has the power to evoke deep emotions in every Indian, like it did in me. The heart touching lyrics, combined with gentle music, infuse a soulful quality into the song. Music for true music lovers. Moreover, singing for the Nation holds a special place for meit's a unique opportunity to forge a deep connection with the audience, stirring feelings of unity and pride in our shared love for the country."

The film is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on February 23.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor