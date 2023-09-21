"...artists here have supported us a lot": Gippy Grewal on getting support from Bollywood stars for ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21: Actor and singer Gippy Grewal, who is all set for his next project ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan’, talked about receiving support from Salman Khan and the entertainment industry.

He also spoke about Salman Khan attending the trailer launch of the film.

He told ANI, "I think the artists here have supported us a lot whenever we have come here with our Punjabi films. Big artists come to our trailer launch, what can be better than that?"

He added that Bollywood artists have supported them a lot.

Gippy made his acting debut in 2010 with the movie ‘Mel Karade Rabba’, which he followed with ‘Carry On Jatta’, ‘Lucky Di Unlucky Story’, ‘Bhaji in Problem’ and ‘Jatt James Bond’.

He expressed his hope that like ‘Carry On Jatta 3’, this film will also do well at the box office.

Previously, Gippy took to his Instagram handle and treated fans with the first look poster along with a release date announcement.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Here comes First look of Maujaan Hi Maujaan. See you in cinemas #20th October 2023 #maujaanhimaujaan.”

The Punjabi film is directed by Smeep Kang and produced by Amardeep Grewal.

Earlier, ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan’ was slated to release on September 8, now it is set to hit the theatres on October 20.

