TVF has truly changed the dynamics of content in the OTT arena. With its immensely relatable stories, it has been delivering one amazing show after another, winning the hearts of the audience and proving they are the best in this game. The credit undoubtedly goes to its visionary founder, Arunabh Kumar, who has not only given viewers engaging and relatable content but also introduced remarkable talent. Among TVF's many impressive offerings, Gram Chikitsalay is currently winning hearts. Showcasing yet another facet of rural India, the show has struck the right chord with audiences. While viewers are praising Amol Parashar’s performance, TVF founder Arunabh Kumar has also expressed his appreciation for the actor.

Arunabh Kumar said, “Amol is one of the most talented and dedicated actor we have worked with and he has always managed to surprise the viewers with his versailtity be it as chitvan in tripling or Prabhat in Gram Chikitsalay… he is the next leading man all storytellers can bank on.” From revolutionizing the web content space to creating iconic stories and nurturing fresh talent, the founder of TVF, Arunabh Kumar has become a defining voice in India’s entertainment industry. His journey is a testament to the power of vision, innovation, and storytelling.

TVF was one of the early entrants in the Indian digital entertainment segment, creating videos that covered a wide range of topics, including Indian politics, movies, lifestyle, and emerging social concepts.