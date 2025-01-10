Arunachal CM Pema Khandu backs Chum Darang ahead of Bigg Boss 18 grand finale

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 : As the 'Bigg Boss 18' is getting close to its much-awaited grand finale, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has extended his support for contestant Chum Darang.

Pema Khandu took to social media to encourage people to vote for the 'Badhaai Do' actor , a proud daughter of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister wrote, "I am happy to learn that Chum Darang, daughter of Arunachal Pradesh from Pasighat, has reached among the top 9 of the reality show #BiggBoss18. Show your solidarity with her, and don't forget to vote for Chum. I am hopeful that she will be a winner and achieve many milestones in the years to come. My best wishes to Chum Darang."

The screenshot of his post was shared on Chum's Instagram account. Her team expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister saying, "I am happy to learn that Chum Darang, daughter of Arunachal Pradesh from Pasighat, has reached among the top 9 of the reality show #BiggBoss18. Show your solidarity with her, and don't forget to vote for Chum. I am hopeful that she will be a winner and achieve many milestones in the years to come. My best wishes to Chum Darang."

Meanwhile, Chum received a massive fan following with her remarkable journey on 'Bigg Boss 18' and has earned admiration not just from Arunachal Pradesh but across the country.

In the recent Ticket to Finale task, Chum competed against fellow contestant Vivian Dsena. Despite her injuries during the task, the actress impressed viewers with her sportsmanship. Although the 'Shakti' actor won the task, he felt guilty about her injury and offered her the ticket. Chum, however, gracefully declined to accept it.

The Salman Khan-hosted reality show will air its finale on January 19.

