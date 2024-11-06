Arunachal Pradesh Singer Kon Waii Son Accused Of Animal Cruelty For Killing Chicken, Drinking Blood On Stage

Arunachal Pradesh Police has registered a case of animal cruelty against artiste Kon Waii Son for allegedly slitting the throat of a hen and drinking its blood during a stage performance on 27 October at Fujin, Itanagar.In a press statement released by Arunachal Police Tuesday, Son’s act was described as one that had caused “distress and alarm” among the crowd while also raising concerns about the “potential violations of animal welfare laws”.The popular reggae artiste and songwriter was booked under Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming any animal) and Section 11 of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

A notice under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has also been issued to Son, with police directing him to “join the investigation or face arrest”, the police statement said.The case was lodged in response to a complaint filed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India after it was alerted to the video.



In a press statement Tuesday, the animal welfare organisation’s Cruelty Response Coordinator Sinchana Subramanyan said that real artists rely on their talent to get noticed.“If you’re an artist who feels the need to resort to shock tactics like cruelty to animals, then it’s time to consider another job,” PETA India added.Police said they have interviewed organisers of the Replay India Tour event and their statements have been documented as part of the investigation. Video footage of the incident has been seized and a certificate has been obtained under Section 67 of the BSA to authenticate the video as evidence, police added. The organisers of the event reportedly denied any involvement or knowledge of the act. In a letter written to the Itanagar Superintendent of Police, Rohit Rajbir Singh, they said they had not received any prior information or given consent to the use of live animals, let alone to harm or kill them during the performance. The incident sparked outrage among the locals in Itanagar who were part of the audience, forcing Son to apologise



