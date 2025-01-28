Arvindh Srinivasan’s Tharunam to release on January 31

Chennai, Jan 28 The makers of director Arvindh Srinivasan’s Tamil film ‘Tharunam’, featuring actors Kishen Das and Smruthi Venkat in the lead, have now chosen to release their film on January 31 this year.

It may be recalled that the film, which released on January 14 for a very brief period, was immediately withdrawn to be relaunched on another day as the makers felt they couldn’t get the number of screens they wanted.

Actor Kishen Das took to his X timeline to make the announcement. He wrote, “Bringing #Tharunam back to the big screens after we decided to discontinue the run during Pongal. January 31st is the date and we hope to see more of you in theatres with more shows and favourable timings To the ones who have seen the film, do spread your reviews.”

‘Tharunam’ is a thriller film with a love story packaged inside it. A complete entertainer, the film has no social messaging but will feature a relevant social issue. The thrilling situation is because of a relationship, the director had disclosed in an earlier interview to IANS.

Arvindh said, “This genre is not new. but the way I have attempted to narrate this story in this genre will be totally different. Imagine setting off from home with an intention to resolve a problem. Enroute, if you happen to have an accident and it becomes a problem, which of the two problems will you focus on? You will have to handle both. This story will exactly be on those lines.”

The film, which has Kishen Das playing an officer in the Cobra unit of the CRPF, was shot in 37 days in and around Chennai. Originally, the Tharunam unit had plans to shoot in Kashmir but considering the sinus problem of Smruthi Venkat, who plays the heroine in the film, the unit dropped the idea.

