Aryan captures dad Shah Rukh Khan with paps at 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' premiere in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan shared a heartwarming father-son moment at the premiere of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Aryan was seen capturing candid shots of his father, while Shah Rukh's proud presence highlighted the strong bond between them, making it a memorable red carpet moment for fans.

SRK, along with wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and son Abram, arrived at the event to support Aryan. The premiere of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' saw several celebrities in attendance, but the father-son duo undeniably stole the spotlight.

Shah Rukh was seen walking up to the paparazzi and then gesturing to Aryan to take his picture. Aryan, who was nearby, quickly rushed forward and clicked multiple shots of his father with the shutterbugs from different angles. The moment surely became the highlight of the evening and took over the internet.

Earlier, before the premiere of the series, Karan Johar shared a heartfelt post for Aryan on Instagram. In his message, Karan praised Aryan for his journey and the hard work he has put in over the past two years.

"Shine on son!!! Tonight is your big night... when your family , friends and the fraternity will welcome you to the movies with their arms wide out ( your father made that a national gesture ) ... you treaded a path that many never believed you would ... the daunting task of being behind the camera... of being a story teller and the captain of its execution... have seen you work tirelessly and passionately for over 2 years and never once taking the opportunity given to you for granted.... You have an individual style of telling your story and I can't wait for everyone to see and hear your voice in #badsofbollywood ... I am so so proud of you and love you so much!!! ( also thanks for giving me a part in the show, I was secretly dying for you to ask me ) .... Series toh ban gayi beta...Picture abhi baaki hai!!!!! @netflix @redchilliesent," he wrote.

Farah Khan also shared a picture with Aryan and wrote in the caption, "My Boy! The kindest, sweetest, talented n most hardworking director iv ever had the privilege to choreograph for.. @___aryan___ may the movie gods bless you with love n success for #the B***dsofBollywood lov u"

From the cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Lakshay, and Raghav Juyal, to Karan Johar, Akash Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, among others, were snapped attending the event.

The preview video was unveiled at a special event on August 20 in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan was present at the event along with Aryan Khan and his wife, producer Gauri Khan. The 'Jawan' star also introduced the complete cast of the show, including Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor.

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' is made under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The first preview video of the show has been released, promising a chaotic ride from the "world of dreams".

It will be released on Netflix on September 18.

