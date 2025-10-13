"Aryan is a kid...he's gone through tough phase..": Rajat Bedi speaks on Sameer Wankhede's defamation suit against Netflix, Red Chillies Entertainment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 : Former Mumbai Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Sameer Wankhede, had filed a defamation suit against Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment (owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife, Gauri Khan), over the series 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'. Actor Rajat Bedi, who is part of the series, discussed the entire controversy and expressed his views.

Speaking to ANI, Bedi said, "Sameer ji represents the government, and Aryan is our kid, but I would not say anything. The thing is that the government is doing its job, but at the same time, Aryan is a kid, and he's just growing up. Whatever happened, he's gone through a tough phase."

He added, "I don't have a lot of comments. I'm not able to say anything, but I think somewhere, he has gone through a little bit of hard things...and I think it shouldn't have happened that way, but that's about it. I don't want to have any more comments on it."

Earlier, in the defamation case filed by him against Red Chillies and Netflix, Wankhede said, "My personal belief is that this has nothing to do with my job or my profession. In my personal capacity, I've approached the Delhi High Court. I wouldn't like to comment on the court proceedings or the issues involved, as the matter is sub judice... This is a matter of self-respect, personal dignity, and personal honour."

On October 8, the Delhi High Court issued a summons to Red Chillies Entertainment Private Limited and others in a civil defamation suit filed by Wankhede.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued a summons (notice) on the plea of Sameer Wankhede against Red Chillies Entertainment and others.

The High Court has asked Red Chillies Entertainment and others to file a reply within seven days. The petition has been asked to file a rejoinder within three days thereafter.

The court asked the petitioner to supply a copy of the petition to all defendants. The matter has been listed on October 30 for a hearing. The High Court refused to grant any instant relief to the petitioner and asked them to come after 10 days.

In his suit, Wankhede has sought relief in the nature of a permanent and mandatory injunction, declaration, and damages against the production house, Netflix and others, adding that he has been aggrieved by a false, malicious, and defamatory video in Aryan Khan's directorial debut show, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'."This series disseminates a misleading and negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies, thereby eroding public confidence in law enforcement institutions," he claimed in his plea.

He also claimed that the series has been deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign Sameer Wankhede's reputation in a colourable and prejudicial manner, particularly when proceedings involving him and Aryan Khan remain pending before the Bombay High Court and the NDPS Special Court, Mumbai.

He contended that the portrayal unfairly targets him at a time when the judicial scrutiny is ongoing.

