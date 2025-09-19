Aryan Khan has a unique clarity of thought: Anya Singh on The Ba***ds Of Bollywood

Mumbai Sep 19 Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba**ds Of Bollywood aired on OTT on the 18th of September. Actress Anya Singh had been receiving great reviews for her performance in the show.

The actress who has been hailed as the surprise element of the ensemble cast spoke about her experience of working on the show and also with Aryan Khan. Sharing her experience, Anya said, “Working on The Ba***ds Of Bollywood has been a truly enriching experience. Aryan has such a unique clarity of thought and a very contemporary way of looking at storytelling.”

She further said, “He really pushed me out of my comfort zone and brought out a fearless side of me as an actor. I think that’s what made this journey so special. To now see the audience reacting to our work and connecting with it is honestly overwhelming.”

The Ba***ds of Bollywood has been receiving great reviews from audiences ever since it aired on OTT on the 18th of September. Talking about the project, it has been in the spotlight ever since its announcement, and during the grand launch event held in August, Aryan Khan delivered his first ever public speech, right in front of the media, and won fans with his honesty and wit. One particular moment from the event that went viral reminded the audience of SRK's humour and proves Aryan has inherited his father's genes.

During the speech, Aryan admitted that he was nervous and revealed that he had been preparing for three nights straight. He joked about carrying a handwritten note just in case of a power cut and teleprompter glitch and even pulled out a torch, leaving his fans amused.

In a light-hearted moment, Aryan said, “Aur agar tabhi mujhse koi mistake ho jaye, to papa hai na (If anything still goes wrong, my dad is here).” In the heartwarming moment, Shah Rukh Khan joined the fun by showing his back with a copy of Aryan's speech taped to it, ready to step in if needed.

Ba****ds of Bollywood boasts a star-studded cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sehhar Bamba, Manoj Bawa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh and Gautami Kapoor with cameos from Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh.

The show has been created by Aryan Khan along with Bilal Siddiqui and Manav Chauhan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor