Aryan Khan refused Karan Johar's request to launch him in Bollywood

Aryan Khan may be not as popular as his father, but the star kid has inherited good looks from his superstar dad and filmmakers have expressed their interest in launching SRk's son. According to the latest report, Aryan Khan has repeatedly turned down a mega launch film offer by Karan Johar, who also happens to be one of their close family friends. A source close to the star kid mentioned:“It started as a very serious offer.

When Karan offered to launch Aryan, and Aryan said no, Karan thought, ‘Bachcha hai, ghar ki baat hai, aa jayega line pe. But then Aryan kept saying no again and again.” Despite his looks, he is not interested in acting. Not only Karan Johar, even Zoya Akhtar offered to launch him in her adaptation of the Archies comic books. But he said no. It is sister Suhana who is the next-generation actor in Shah Rukh’s family.”For the unversed, Suhana Khan will mark her debut with the film adaptation of the comic series, The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. Reports are also rife that Aryan will soon be making his debut as a writer. He is currently working on multiple ideas that are to reportedly develop in web shows and feature films.

