Aryan Khan says he was nervous, admitted to using teleprompter

Mumbai, Aug 20 Aryan Khan, who has made his directorial debut with the upcoming streaming show ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’, had fun at the stage, and also engaged in a banter with the media during the launch of the first look of his show.

The first look was unveiled at the YRF studios in the Andheri area of Mumbai on Wednesday. During the event, Aryan, who is also the son of the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, spoke with the media stationed at the venue. He admitted to being nervous, and shared how he covered all corners for his first media address.

He told the media, “I have been practising nonstop! In fact, I am so nervous that the line is included in the teleprompter. If there is no electricity here all of a sudden, I have kept a paper ready, along with a torch. And even then, if I make a mistake, my dad is here (Shah Rukh turned to show a printout of the speech pasted on his back). After all of this, if I make a mistake, please forgive me, this is my first time”.

SRK perfectly fulfilled his daddy duties as he introduced the cast of the show in his inimitable style and playful humour, including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, and Vijayant Kohli with Rajat Bedi and Gautami Kapoor.

Talking about his son’s debut, SRK earlier said in a statement, “It’s a proud moment to see Aryan carve out his vision with such clarity and edge. This is storytelling that’s sharp, self-aware, and unapologetically bold, and I think audiences on Netflix will connect to the heart of it as much as its style”.

Elsewhere, during the event, Aryan also joked that the teleprompter gave up, and said, "Now, I won't say anything. Instead, I'll let me my work speak".

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd, the series is created by Aryan Khan, and co-creators Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, all of whom have also written the series.

‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ is set to drop on September 18 on Netflix.

