Aryan Pushkar Gets Candid About His Journey, Struggles & His Big Bollywood Break: 'Nothing Came Easy'

Aryan Pushkar’s journey into films is a story of patience, passion, and years of quiet effort. Praising his own long road to the screen, the actor believes that every phase of his life prepared him for this moment. “My love for films started long back, when I was a young child, lip-syncing to songs and imagining myself there,” Aryan shares, adding that he never spoke about his dreams initially, even though his parents would have supported him.

Growing up, Aryan explored almost everything. “I was a child who wanted to know and be able to do everything,” he says. Sports played a significant role in his early years, from being a junior national golfer to playing district-level cricket, as well as competing in tennis and badminton. Acting came into focus only after a family gathering. “I sang a song at a party, my parents heard it and were pleasantly surprised. That’s when I finally told them about my acting and singing aspirations, and they supported me,” he recalls. While completing his B.Tech, Aryan continued to create. “In my final year, I wrote, produced, and acted in a 30-minute short film called Policeman Special,” he says. The film’s success, including awards and streaming deals, gave him confidence. “That gave me tons of belief,” he adds.

In December 2020, Aryan moved to Mumbai to study filmmaking at Whistling Woods. “I wanted to first understand what it takes to make a film before being ready to act in one,” he explains. Alongside his degree, he worked on 40–50 short-format projects, slowly building experience which eventually led him to be a part of the film Ikkis of which he is beyond grateful, "I will always be thankful to Sriram sir for considering me for this film."

Today, as Aryan Pushkar steps into the spotlight with his debut, his journey stands as a reminder that success in cinema is often built long before the camera starts rolling. Rooted in discipline, curiosity, and an unshakable belief in the process, Aryan’s path reflects a quiet resilience that continues to shape him as an artist.