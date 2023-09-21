"As actors, we are constantly looking for compelling stories": Sonam Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 : Actor Sonam Kapoor is extremely excited for Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

She is the brand ambassador for options market ‘Word To Screen’ at the festival.

On her association with Word to Screen, Sonam said, "As actors, we are constantly looking for compelling, disruptive and engaging stories that touch the hearts of the people. By supporting a platform like Word to Screen, I am taking a step towards ensuring the industry benefits from this initiative and we tell a lot more meaningful stories to our audience. As a voracious reader, I understand the power of an incredible story and how a well-written book can form the backbone of a compelling film narrative.”

She added, “I would urge publishers, writers, and creators to make the most of this platform. I am excited to discuss the power of the story in cinema with authors and filmmakers at the event, exchange ideas, and hopefully be a catalyst to contribute to our industry that has given me so much. I am also looking forward to announcing nominations for the Book on Cinema award at the event; the award will be given out during the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival."

Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival will take place from Friday, October 27 to Sunday, November 5, 2023, in Mumbai.

