"As an actor you have limits", Sonu Sood reveals reason for directing 'Fateh'

New Delhi [India], January 13 : Sonu Sood on Sunday shared the reason for choosing to direct 'Fateh'.

The actor, who has been an action star for most of his acting career, attended the red carpet screening of his debut directorial 'Fateh' in New Delhi.

In a conversation with ANI, the 'Happy New Year' actor also expressed his take on the action genre and why he chose it for his debut directorial.

"I always used to think that whenever a Bollywood movie is made - we often say that why our movies do not have action scenes like foreign movies. Why the foreign people not talk about our action scenes? It was always there in my mind, but as an actor, you do not have much say due to your limits including the production budget and script. When I became the director, I brought that into my movie."

Sonu spent a lot of time writing the action scenes for the film and he recalled an action scene that took 2.5 months during the making of the film.

"When you become director, then you can write actions. I wrote each action scene including if the character would be hit with a plate or spoon or pen or drill. So, time invested in writing made the action better. People are appreciating the action. We did a lot of work on that. We have also spent 2.5 months on an action shot. Hence, I believe that efforts always harbours appreciation."

Directed by Sood, the film is a gripping tale that focuses on the fight against cybercrime, inspired by real-life instances during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the promotions, Sonu reflected on the emotional and passionate journey of stepping into the director's chair.

"Stepping into the director's chair for the first time with Fateh has been a journey of passion and purpose. This action saga calls attention to the unseen battles fought in the shadows of the digital world."

The actor expressed excitement over the film's teaser release, adding, "It's a glimpse into a world we've poured our hearts into creating, and I can't wait for viewers to experience the adrenaline, the emotions, and the sheer power of Fateh."

Sood described the film as an "ode to every hero who dares to fight back against impossible odds" and expressed his hope that the film would inspire and electrify viewers.

Alongside Sood, the film features a star-studded cast including Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah.

