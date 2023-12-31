As Bipasha Basu wraps up 2023, her daughter Devi looks adorable in new video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 : Actor Bipasha Basu on Sunday shared a video bidding goodbye to the year 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha treated fans to a video of glimpses from 2023.

She took to Instagram and wrote, "2023 you were wonderful. Looking forward to 2024 - A year full of love and blessed with abundance. Durga Durga."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1gv8dyON4P/?hl=en

In the video, she dropped shots from every month of 2023.

The clip also included the actor's pictures with her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi. Devi looked so adorable in the pictures.

As soon as the actor uploaded the video, fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Actor Malaika Arora dropped heart emojis.

"Precious precious you three," a fan commented.

Another wrote, "Devi so cute."

Bipasha and Karan welcomed Devi on November 12, 2022, six years after their marriage.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha shared a post in which she announced the name of her baby.

The picture read, "12.11.2022. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is gearing up for the upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter', which is headlined by Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhois, Indian fighter planes.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' is all set to hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor