As Dear Comrade Turns 6, All Eyes on the Striking Similarities with Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom!

It was in 2019 when the audience witnessed one of Vijay Deverakonda's finest performances in the romantic action drama Dear Comrade. Starring opposite Rashmika Mandanna, the actor shared remarkable chemistry with her. Interestingly, as the film completes 6 years on 26th July, there are some striking similarities it shares with Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film Kingdom.

Years ago, Dear Comrade released on 26th July and created quite a stir among the audience. Coincidentally, this year, the highly anticipated trailer of Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom is also set to release on 26th July—Dear Comrade’s 6th anniversary.

Another interesting parallel that emerges with Dear Comrade’s 6th anniversary is Vijay Deverakonda’s intense avatar. In Dear Comrade, he was seen in a bold and intense role, which earned him immense appreciation and love. Now, in Kingdom, Vijay will once again be seen in an intense avatar, and his look from the film has already been unveiled.

One thing is certain, Vijay Deverakonda is here to reign, and the promo of Kingdom was indeed just the beginning of what promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience. Kingdom/Saamraajya is set to release on the 31st July 2025.