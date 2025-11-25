As Deol family battles grief, here's how Karan Deol fulfils final responsibilities for grandfather Dharmendra

Mumbai, Nov 25 Amid a deeply emotional time for the Deol family, Karan Deol stepped forward with quiet strength to fulfill the final duty of his grandfather, the legendary actor Dharmendra.

As his father, Sunny Deol, continues to mourn the irreplaceable loss, Karan was seen carrying the ‘Sholay’ icon’s ashes from Mumbai’s Pawan Hans crematorium. A day after the cremation, Karan Deol was spotted carrying the late legend’s ashes from the crematorium. He appeared visibly shaken as he carried his grandfather’s ashes.

Karan Deol reached the crematorium at around 8:30 am on November 25 to collect the ashes of his grandfather, accompanied by a priest. After performing the necessary rituals, he departed, carrying the ashes in an urn.

Karan and his brother Rajveer Deol shared a close bond with their grandfather Dharmendra. Karan often expressed this affection by posting photos with him on social media, giving glimpses of their special moments together. In January, Karan shared a heartfelt photo with his grandfather from their vacation in Manali and captioned it, “From mountain views to heartwarming moments, every second with you bade papa is a blessing. Grateful for your wisdom, laughter, and all the love you shower us with.”

On November 24, Dharmendra was laid to rest at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans Crematorium, surrounded by his closest family members. The farewell was intimate and emotional, with his children performing the final rites. Hema Malini and Prakash Kaur stood by offering strength and comfort to their children and grandchildren.

Celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jeetendra, Sanjay Dutt, Abhay Deol, Shatrughan Sinha, and many others paid their respects at the funeral.

Dharmendra, lovingly known as Bollywood’s He-Man, passed away on November 24 at the age of 89. He is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and their children, Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta, and Ajita Deol, as well as Hema Malini and their daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

