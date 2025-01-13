"As I move into this new chapter...": Actor Jayam Ravi goes back to his birth name Ravi Mohan

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 13 : Popular Tamil actor Jayam Ravi has announced that he will now go by his birth name, Ravi Mohan. The announcement comes just one day before the release of his upcoming film 'Kadhalikka Neramillai', where he stars alongside actress Nithya Menen.

In a statement posted on Instagram on Monday, Ravi explained the reason behind this change.

"From this day forward, I will be known as Ravi / Ravi Mohan, a name that deeply resonates with my personal and professional aspirations. As I move into this new chapter, aligning my identity with my vision and values, I kindly request everyone to address me by this name and no longer as Jayam Ravi. This is my personal note and a humble request," he shared in Tamil.

The actor also revealed two new ventures as part of this transition. First, he announced the launch of his production banner, Ravi Mohan Studios.

"To pursue my unwavering passion for cinema, I am delighted to announce the launch of 'Ravi Mohan Studios', a production house dedicated to discovering and championing compelling narratives that inspire, captivate, and resonate with audiences worldwide. This venture represents my commitment to nurturing emerging talent and bringing profound, meaningful stories to Cinema," his post read.

Apart from this, Ravi also shared that he has established a structured fan club, Ravi Mohan Fans Foundation.

"All my New Year messages have been great because of my dear fans. They are my strength and they motivate me to make a better society. To give back to the people and communities that have supported me, I am converting all my fan clubs into a structured organization named 'Ravi Mohan Fans Foundation'. This foundation will work towards helping all those in need and making a positive impact in our society. It is my heartfelt effort to channel the love and support I have received into meaningful contributions for those who need it the most," he wrote.

Jayam was also in the news recently because of his marital issues with his estranged Aarti Ravi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ravi Mohan was last seen in the movie 'Brother'. His next release, 'Kadhalikka Neramillai', directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, will hit theatres on January 14.

