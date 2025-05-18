As Long As I’m Here, Spiral Bound Will Remain”: Boman Irani on Reaching 800 Sessions of His Writing Movement

Actor-director Boman Irani celebrated a major milestone today as his writing initiative Spiral Bound marked its 800th session. Held at Welingkar Institute of Management, Matunga, Mumbai, the day-long event doubled as a masterclass on his directorial debut, The Mehta Boys.

The session offered a rare look into the film’s journey — from idea to execution. Attendees, including students and creative professionals, took part in a deep dive into writing and filmmaking, breaking down scenes and discussing the nuances of casting, production, and direction. “It’s important to explore not just writing, but every element of cinema—casting, camera work, art direction, and how the idea came to life,” Boman Irani shared.

Spiral Bound, which began during the pandemic as a way to connect with and mentor writers, has now grown into a thriving community of over 1,500 learners. “We’re watching scenes, breaking them down, and having meaningful conversations—it’s a full room of energy and curiosity,” he added.

When asked what’s next for Spiral Bound, he smiled and said: “As long as I’m here, Spiral Bound will remain. No question.”

Boman Irani is now all set to make his debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. He will also be seen in a pivotal role as Raza Saab in the upcoming film Tanvi: The Great, directed by Anupam Kher.