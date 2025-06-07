As Munjya turns 1, Sharvari calls her song Taras 'extremely special'

Mumbai, June 7 Exactly one year ago today, Sharvari graced our screen as Bela in Aditya Sarpotdar's 2024 horror comedy, "Munjya".

Marking the 1-year milestone, Sharvani shared that before the release of the movie, she was both nervous and excited.

Posting some behind-the-screen glimpses from the drama on social media, Sharvani penned an elongated note on her official Instagram handle that read, "1 year ago, on this day our film #Munjya released With hope, courage & love we introduced our bundle of happiness & hardwork to the world.. I remember leading upto the release my conversations with Dinoo sir, Aditya sir & Abhay were filled with nervousness and excitement but who knew 1 year later we would be here celebrating our superhit film .. aaaah!"

Aside from receiving praise for her performance in the movie, the diva also garnered a lot of eyeballs for her song "Taras" from the drama.

"#Taras will always be extremely special because it was my first solo song & to experience the love that I receive for it even today is unreal.

Thank you to you all - the audiences who championed our film & gave us so much to look forward to in our careers ahead! This journey would be incomplete without y’all," Sharvari wrote.

Showing her gratitude to the entire 'Munjya' team, she shared, "Thankyou to each & every one of you who made this possible #DineshVijan @aditya_a_sarpotdar @verma.abhay_ @amarkaushik @pvijan @sharadakarki @shraddha_thorat_ @monajsingh @ayootaran @bhagyashreelimaye - @maddockfilms family & the whole cast & crew."

Sharvari concluded the post on a sweet note saying, "Ps. Who knew this scary little creature #Munjya would bring so much love & happiness to my life!"

Backed by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films, the drama talks about the legend of Munjya from Indian folklore.

Along with Sharvari, "Munjya" also stars Abhay Verma, Sathyaraj and Mona Singh in crucial roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor