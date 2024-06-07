As opposed to his films, Anurag Kashyap was scared of shooting gory scenes for 'Bad Cop'

Mumbai, June 7 Filmmaker actor Anurag Kashyap shared that he was scared and skeptical about shooting for gore scenes in 'Bad Cop', as opposed to the films he has made.

He also shared that he was inspired by Nana Patekar from 'Parinda' and Irrfan Khan from 'Haasil' for his role in the series.

Anurag, who plays the lethal Kazbe Mama in the series, said, "Kazbe Mama is a one-of-a-kind villain. His aura is charismatic and lethal at the same time. I was scared and skeptical when shooting for gore scenes; as opposed to my films."

He shared that his character Kazbe is powerful, and hard-hitting and that he drew traits from many of the negative characters that the filmmaker-actor had created, to prepare for this role.

"I had no process for Kazbe, in fact, I was inspired by Nana Patekar from 'Parinda' and Irrfan Khan from 'Haasil'. I take the script only before I shoot it and the dialogue writer would help me how to approach it. It's cathartic for me to play a negative character and I take it all out of my system. I hope audiences enjoy me in this avatar.”

In 'Bad Cop', actor Gulshan Devaiah swiftly steps into the double role of twins Karan and Arjun, who are polar opposites and choose a path of their own. Actress Harleen Sethi takes on the role of Devika. Saurabh Sachdeva and Aishwarya Sushmita star in significant roles in this thriller.

Gulshan said, "What drew me the most to the script was the character/s I had to play. Karan and Arjun are identical twins with very different personalities and one is a cop and the other a crook... Karan and Arjun although twin brothers have a very diffident outlook towards life and are dealing with very different interpersonal problems."

The actor revealed he had to physically and mentally prepare himself for playing the part.

"I had to physically and mentally prepare myself first. I think playing the twins in Bad Cop has been the most amazing time I've had in my career until now and I really hope the masses find it fun too."

Actress Harleen Sethi said when she was first approached for the role of Devika, she was skeptical about taking it on, but right in the middle of the shooting schedule she had a realisation and is glad to not let this opportunity pass.

"Devika is everything a woman would want to be; she is powerful, fierce, witty, resilient, fights for her right in her personal life and believes that she is not inferior or superior to anyone around her, Harleen said.

"She holds her own in the male-dominated police workforce and has a clear vision for what she wants," she said.

Talking about the series, director Aditya Datt said, "Bad Cop is like your original cult masala stories with a captivating storyline, a deadly villain and your hero in a double role. We have designed the action and chase sequences from scratch and have hoped to provide the audiences a larger-than-life viewing experience."

Heaping praise on his cast, Datt said, "With actors like Anurag, Gulshan, Harleen and Saurabh, we wanted to bring a sense of realism to the story. They are all actors who come from a very different school of cinema and what they bring to the table, no one else can."

The series will stream from June 21 on Disney+ Hotstar.

