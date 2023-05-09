Asaram Bapu slaps legal notice on the makers of Manoj Bajpayee film

Asaram Bapu has sent a legal notice to the makers of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai-starring Manoj Bajpayee. The film's trailer was recently released where Bajpayee is seen playing the role of the lawyer, PC Solanki, who fights the case against Godmen for raping a minor girl.

Asaram Bapu's lawyers stated that the film is highly objectionable and defamatory towards their client and can tarnish his reputation and hit the sentiments of his devotees and followers, according to Times Of India report. Asaram has sent a legal notice to the makers now and asked the courts to issue prohibitory orders against the promotion and release of the film.

Speaking with TOI, producer Asif Shaikh of Practical Productions confirmed receiving a legal notice from Asaram. Shaikh said, " Yes, we have got the notice and our lawyers will decide the next move.""We have made a biopic on PC Solanki and I had bought the rights from him to make this film. Now, if someone is saying that the film is based on them, they can think whatever they can and we can't stop that. Only the film will be able to tell the truth, when it comes out," he added.