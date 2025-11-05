Asees Kaur calls ‘Ishq E Desi’ the soundtrack of pure, unfiltered love

Mumbai, Nov 5 Playback singer Asees Kaur, who has released her new track ‘Ishq E Desi’, from the upcoming film ‘Jassi Weds Jassi’, on Wednesday, has called it the soundtrack of pure, unfiltered love.

The song has been crooned by Jasbir Jassi, Asees Kaur, and IP Singh, composed by Akshay & IP, and written by IP Singh.

It reflects the core of ‘Jassi Weds Jassi’, a world full of laughter, mix-ups, and heartfelt moments set in the 90s Punjab. Asees’s vocals add warmth and soul to this quirky love story, perfectly blending with Jasbir Jassi and IP Singh’s energy.

Talking about the song, Asees said in a statement, “‘Ishq E Desi’ is the soundtrack of pure, unfiltered love. It celebrates emotion without polish love that’s real, a little messy, and completely desi”.

Meanwhile, ‘Jassi Weds Jassi’ stars Ranvir Shorey, Sikandar Kher, Harshh vardhan Singh Deo, Grusha Kapoor, Sudesh Lehri , Rehmat Rattan ,, Manu Rishi Chadha who bring the film’s vibrant 90s world to life with their humour, charm, and heartfelt performances.

The film is directed by Paran Bawa, and is set to clash at the box-office with ‘Haq’, ‘Jatadhara’, and ‘Predator’.

Visually, the film bursts with vibrant Punjabi culture: plenty of dhol beats, big weddings, laughter-filled misunderstandings and heartfelt family dynamics. The director has described the film as pure madness in the best way possible, a celebration of Punjabi warmth, love and that beautiful, crazy energy when too many Jassis come together.

The film promises a riotous blend of nostalgia, comedy and romance, with a setting rooted in the late-1990s small-town North India where landline calls, mixtapes and cassette culture still ruled. The plot centres on a charming mix-up, there are multiple characters named “Jassi”, and that one shared name spirals into romantic confusion, slapstick chaos and heart-warming moments.

