Asha Bhosale turns 92; granddaughter Zanai asks, “92 or 29?!”

Mumbai Sep 8 Bollywood living legend Asha Bhosle turned 92 on the 8th of September, and her fans have taken to their social media accounts in wishing the music legend a happy birthday. Asha Bhosale’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosale, who calls herself her grandmother's biggest fan, took to her social media in wishing Asha Bhosale a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to meri choti si asha!! #92 or #29?? "Hmm?" wrote Zanai. As soon as Zanai shared the beautiful post, Asha Bhosale's fans flooded to the comments section to wish the legend on her special day. Bollywood ace singer Udit Narayan also took to his social media account in wishing Asha Bhosale.

He shared a beautiful picture of himself standing right next to Asha Bhosale and captioned it, “Happy Birthday Asha Bhosle ji (Didi).” Actress Kajol also took to her social media account and wrote, “#Throwback to this night, October 2014! And guess who is still looking as good and working and performing at 92? No, it’s not #SaifAliKhan and me. .. Wishing this awesome legend an amazing year ahead! Had to be a post! Love you, Ashatai @asha.bhosle.” Marathi star Mrinal Kulkarni appreciating Asha Bhosale's 92 years wrote, “92 years of passion, fight and resilience... Respect Love Unlimited!!!”

The living legend Asha Bhosale, not many know, has had a rough and tough life and has seen many ups and downs in life, facing each of them with utmost gumption and grit. For the uninitiated, Bhosale began her singing career at the age of 10 in the Marathi film industry. She holds a Guinness World Record for recording the most studio tracks by a playback singer, with over 12000 songs in over 20 languages. On her 90th birthday, Asha Bhosale performed at a grand concert where she sang her hit songs for hours and owned the stage like a boss with a lot of energy and zeal, inspiring millions. At 92, Asha Bhosle continues to be a symbol of timeless music, unmatched energy, and artistic brilliance. Her journey is not just about songs but also about resilience, reinvention, and passion.

Asha Bhosale has been honoured with the Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest honours in arts and cinema for her dedication and contribution to the music world. She was first married to Ganpatrao Bhosale in 1960. After he passed away, Asha Bhosale married ace musician RD Burman in 1980.

