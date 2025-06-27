Asha Bhosle, Minister Ashish Selar visit RD Burman's residence to celebrate singer's 85th birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 : Padma Vibhushan singer Asha Bhosale visited the late legendary musician RD Burman's residence to pay her respects on his 85th birth anniversary.

Asha Bhosle annually visits her late husband and veteran singer R.D. Burman's residence on his birth anniversary to express her gratitude for his contributions to the music industry. She is often joined by RD Burman fans who also visit the singer's residence to pay tribute.

This year, the Maharashtra Bhushan singer was joined by the Minister of Cultural Affairs of Maharashtra, Ashish Shelar.

Asha Bhosle offered flowers at the photo of RD Barman, followed by placing a garland at the harmonium in a tribute to his musical career. The veteran singer was joined by Ashish Selar, who paid tribute by offering his respects to R.D. Burman.

It was followed by the birthday cake-cutting ceremony.

While talking to ANI, Asha Bhosale recounted her experience working with RD Burman, also popularly known as Pancham Da. She expressed her sorrow at the absence of the legendary singer among them as they celebrated his 85th birthday anniversary.

"It's been so many years. I mean, he was an assistant in Nau Do Gyarah. I have been singing with his father since then. Then with him. There are many things. We have done many good songs. Good, I mean, difficult songs too. Easy songs too. We have done a lot. It's his birthday, but he is not here. I feel very sad about this. So, celebrating his birthday, I just think of him. It's very good to think of him," said Asha Bhosle.

On the occasion of RD Burman's birth anniversary, Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister, Shelar, said that Pancham Da's work has inspired millions of Indians.

"I would like to say this to all the people of India. All the people in the world who love music. They are remembering Panchamda today.

Their songs. The music they have composed. The songs they have sung at some places. And at some places, he has also worked in films. We remember Panchamda in many such roles. And the work he has done. It gives happiness, peace, prosperity, and enthusiasm to every Indian," said Asish Shelar.

Burman's full name was Rahul Dev Burman, and he was born on June 27, 1939, in Calcutta to singer and composer Sachin Dev Burman. Popularly known as Pancham Da, he composed music for 331 films and did most of the work with his wife Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar.

He also sang many great songs, including 'Mehbooba Mehbooba', the famous song from the film 'Sholay'. Despite being the foundation for numerous budding Bollywood music directors, he only received three Filmfare Awards, one of which was awarded posthumously for '1942: A Love Story'.

Burman was first married to Rita Patel, from whom he separated in 1971. After that, he collaborated with Asha Bhosle on several occasions on the professional front. Both the artists were trendsetters at that time and their love for music brought them closer.

He was six years younger than Asha and fell head over heels in love with her. He proposed to her, but she initially rejected his proposal, reportedly because of the haunting memories of her past marriage.

However, after a lot of persuasion, Asha agreed to marry him, and they tied the knot in 1980.

The couple was happy together but went through a rough patch in the late 1980s because of Burman's alcoholism. However, they remained on good terms for several years.

Burman passed away at the age of 54 due to cardiac arrest.

