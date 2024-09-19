Asha Negi: ‘Honeymoon Photographer’ character really kept me on my feet

Mumbai, Sep 19 The makers of the murder mystery series “Honeymoon Photographer” starring Asha Negi, dropped its trailer on Thursday.

The trailer is about a honeymoon getaway, which descends into chaos when the groom is found dead on the beach. The six-episode series showcases Asha playing the role of Ambika Nath, a honeymoon photographer for her newly married industrialist clients Adhir Irani (Sahil Salathia) and Zoya Irani (Apeksha Porwal).

The trip quickly turns into a nightmare when Adhir is found dead at the beach. Ambika has no memory of the previous night and with her date Rihen (Rajeev Siddhartha) missing, she finds herself as the prime suspect in this murder. Ambika’s only ally is Elvin (Jason Tham), her friend zoned date, bent on proving her innocence. Driven by her own agenda, cop Divya Sawant (Samvedna Suwalka), leads the investigation.

Asha said: “In my career, I have essayed several roles, but a majority of them have been romantic and family centric. I saw Honeymoon Photographer as a breath of fresh air since the premise of the show is very different from what you’d assume it to be from the title. Ambika is a very layered character and as you proceed, you really see her evolving.”

“This character really kept me on my feet. The show has its own thrills, with an intense cat-and-mouse chase, and each character trying to emerge victorious for their own reasons. It is an enthralling ride, and I really wish that the audience enjoys watching it as much as I loved being part of a story like this.”

The show, which also stars Rajeev Siddhartha and Apeksha Porwal, is directed by Arjun Srivastava, produced by Rishabh Seth’s Green Light Productions, the show will premiere on JioCinema Premium on September 27.

