Asha Negi shares her special working Diwali moments

Mumbai, Oct 22 Television actress Asha Negi took to social media to share her festive moments, giving a glimpse of how she celebrated Diwali amidst her busy work schedule.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress shared a series of images and captioned it as, “Little pockets of joy, and finding my Diwali in the

in-between moments..Working Diwali.” In the first image, Asha is captured standing against a breathtaking backdrop, radiating elegance. In the next, she is seated gracefully, posing in front of glowing diyas. Other pictures showcase her striking playful poses alongside her teammates, while she also shared snapshots of local delicacies.

Asha Negi was in Madhya Pradesh for a shoot, and she took some time to share glimpses of her festive moments from the location. Of late, the ‘Baarish’ actress has been posting her photos from Orchha, a town near the city of Niwari in the Niwari district of Madhya Pradesh state.

On the professional front, Asha recently appeared on “Criminal Justice 4,” which premiered on JioHotstar on May 22. In a recent interview with IANS, she confessed that she was initially uncertain about the role, but as she delved deeper into the script, her character gradually won her heart.

Negi said, “Yes, I was a bit sceptical at first because of the limited screen time. I wondered if the character would fade away—what then? But once I read the screenplay and received the character briefing, I realized that although the screen time was less, the role itself had a lot to offer. It was a performance-oriented character. I understood that it's not always about screen time—if the character is strong, that’s enough for me. So, I went ahead with it.”

Speaking about whether working on Criminal Justice 4 took an emotional toll, the actress revealed that it indeed was a draining experience. “It was definitely emotionally and physically draining, but I had a lot of fun. Even today, when I think about the process and the entire journey, my eyes light up because I truly enjoyed it. Working with talented directors and actors now gives me a lot of creative satisfaction. So yes, Criminal Justice was a fulfilling experience.”

