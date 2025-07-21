Ashi Singh: Do feel that I need to be seen regularly

New Delhi, July 21 Television actress Ashi Singh, who made her small screen debut through the show “Secret Diaries: The Hidden Chapters” in 2015, feels that she needs to be visible and seen regularly.

Asked if she believes constantly taking up projects is necessary to stay relevant in today’s time, Ashi told IANS: “At this stage, yeah, I do feel that I need to be visible — to be seen regularly. But at the same time, I don’t want to do things just for the sake of doing them. So, I use my Instagram for that, basically. I genuinely use it to stay connected.”

The actress, who has also worked in shows such Gumrah, Crime Patrol, and Savdhaan India, puts her social media to use, if she’s not working on any project.

“If I’m not working on any project, I become more active on Instagram — so people can see me, and I can interact with those I couldn’t connect with before. That’s how I feel I can stay relevant. And even if I can’t, maybe in a few months I’ll take on a project that brings me back into the spotlight. So I don’t stress too much about it."

The actress is currently seen in Sony SAB's romantic-comedy, "Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil”. The show, which also stars Shabir Ahluwalia. It talks about Kairi, a determined young woman raising her three siblings, clashes with Yug Sinha, a lawyer sceptical of women and scarred by his past. What begins as a fierce rivalry, with the two clashing at home and in court, soon turns into an unexpected journey of love, healing, and redefining family.

The actress had made a cameo appearance as the jailer's daughter in the 2017 film “Qaidi Band”, directed by Habib Faisal. It featured newcomers Aadar Jain and Anya Singh in the lead roles. The film revolves around a group of seven innocent under-trials, who give a band performance in prison to get into the good books of the authorities and secure their acquittal.

From 2017 to 2019, she played the lead role of Naina Agarwal in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai opposite Randeep Rai. She played Yasmine in Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

She was then seen as Meet Hooda in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet opposite Shagun Pandey. Ashi has also made her OTT debut with First Copy where she played Afreen opposite Munawar Faruqui.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor