Ashika Ranganath seeks blessing at Tirupati's Lord Balaji Temple

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 18 : Actor Ashika Ranganath visited the Lord Balaji Temple in Tirupati with her family on Friday morning to seek blessings from Lord Balaji.

The actress was seen wearing a green saree as she arrived at the temple.

Soon after Ashika was spotted at the temple, fans gathered outside to meet her and take pictures. The actress was seen clicking selfies with her fans.

Famous director Omkar and actor Ashwin Babu also visited the temple to offer prayers on the same day. Both came to seek blessings from Lord Balaji.

The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, also called the Tirupati Balaji Temple, is one of India's most sacred sites. Located in the town of Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, this temple is not just a place of worship but also a symbol of faith, culture, heritage, and spirituality.

Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu, the temple has a rich history, stunning architecture, and a deep significance for countless devotees who visit on pilgrimage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor