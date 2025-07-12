Ashish Chanchlani and Elli Avram Dating? Viral Photo With Heart Emoji Fuels Possible Relationship Rumours

Ashish Chanchlani, social media star is currently making headlines for rumoured relationship after his recent post. Few days back Ashish posted photo on social media with a girl which went viral. In photo Ashish was seen holding the mystery girl in romantic way which created buzz among netizens about possible relationship.

Ashish, earlier opened up about his relationship that ended on bitter note. He revealed that he went into depression post breakup. Ashish shared a romantic photo with Bollywood actress Elli Avram, in which he is holding her as she carries a bouquet of roses. They both look happy, and Ashish captioned the photo "Finally" with a heart emoji.

Content creators fraternity have congratulated Ashish by commenting on this post of his. Fans are also very happy to see this photo. Meanwhile, many are wondering whether Ashish is really in a relationship with Elli or is this a publicity stunt. Since the beginning of this year, there has been talk of Elli Avram and Ashish's affair.

The two were seen at an elle list event in February. Their appearance together sparked discussions. Meanwhile, Ashish Chanchalani was embroiled in a controversy over Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent'. Elli Avram was recently seen in the Marathi film 'Ilu Ilu 1998'.