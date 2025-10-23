Ashish Chanchlani Announces His Directorial Debut ‘Ekaki’; Trailer Out October 2

Ashish Chanchlani, India’s biggest digital star turned filmmaker has announced the trailer release date of his highly anticipated web series Ekaki on the festive occasion. The announcement of the trailer came through a cryptic video that perfectly sets the tone for what’s to come.

The video begins with shots of a wide, dry landscape and then moves to scenes featuring Ashish Chanchlani and the cast in a dimly lit indoor setting, creating a sense of mystery. It builds up to a powerful moment where the team stands against a dramatic evening sky, with an eerie red tone and intense background music adding to the suspense. The teaser ends with the reveal — “EKAKI TRAILER – 27TH OCTOBER” and the time “2:04 PM.” The short yet gripping video has piqued massive curiosity, leaving audiences eager for a closer look at Chanchlani’s first venture into long-format storytelling.

Ekaki marks Ashish’s self-produced and directorial debut, a thriller series that promises a unique blend of horror and comedy — much like his signature storytelling, but with a twist. The earlier poster, featuring Ashish holding a lantern amidst darkness and surrounded by eerie hands, already hinted at the show’s spine-chilling premise and have generated significant buzz across social media.

With Ekaki, Ashish showcases his multifaceted talent as a director, writer, actor, and producer under his banner ACV Studios. The series also stars Akash Dodeja, Harsh Rane, Sidhant Sarfare, Rohit Sadhwani, Shashank Shekhar, and Grishim Nawani and is set to release on Ashish Chanchlani's YouTube Channel.