Ashish Chanchlani drops an intriguing poster from his directorial debut 'Ekaki'

Mumbai, April 30 Following the "India's Got Latent" row, popular content creator Ashish Chanchlani is all set to bounce back with his first web series, "Ekaki".

Marking Ashish's directorial debut, "Ekaki" is touted to be a supernatural thriller that promises to deliver a unique blend of horror and comedy.

Adding to the hype for his next, the content creator dropped an intriguing poster from the show that featured Ashish holding a lantern amidst darkness surrounded by eerie hands. The poster hints at a gripping narrative that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

With his directorial debut, which he is producing himself, Ashish is set to cement his evolution. "Ekaki" promises a one-of-a-kind format, showcasing Ashish's multifaceted talent as a director, actor, writer, and producer with his ACV Studios.

The talented cast of "'Ekaki" includes Akash Dodeja, Harsh Rane, Sidhanth Sarfare, Shashank Shekar, Rohit Sadhwani, and Grishim Nawani, who will bring the thrilling narrative to life.

Slated for release on the ACV Studios YouTube Channel, "Ekaki" is poised to be an exciting one as he ventures into long-format storytelling.

Previously, Ashish shared his views on the war between long-format and short-format content.

The YouTuber stressed that he too started off as a short-form creator and later diversified into long-format content.

He told IANS "First of all, there is no war between long-format creators and short-format creators. Having said that, I feel that the magic of long-format content is here to stay. I too started off as a short-format creator when the concept of reels didn't even exist. Eventually, we explored and diversified into the zone of long-format content."

Talking about the audience's decreasing attention span, he added, "Yes, I agree that the attention span is decreasing, but then the audiences adjust themselves according to the content. They know that it's a reel so they invest their attention span according to the length of the content, but when they go to watch a movie in a theatre, they go with the mindset of investing two hours of their lives to a particular film."

