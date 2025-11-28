Ashish Chanchlani reveals why he was stressed working with Arjun Kanungo in ‘Ekaki’

Mumbai, Nov 28 YouTuber and actor Ashish Chanchlani opened up about working on his new series “Ekaki” with Arjun Kanungo.

The music producer has composed the original soundtrack for Chanchlani’s upcoming web series. The OST includes three tracks—Porancha Ranga, Market, and Kehne Ko Kya Raha—all set to release alongside the show. Speaking about working with Arjun, Ashish jokingly said, “I was super stressed and honestly had a lot of anxiety working with someone like Arjun (haha!). Honestly, having him on board made the whole process way more fun than I ever imagined. And, in the end, he gave me free music. So here I am, left with zero choice, but say this: Love you, Arjun! Thank you for being there.”

Expressing his excitement over their collaboration, the singer stated, “Being part of this project and creating music for Ekaki with Ashish has been an amazing experience. Ashish and I have been good friends for years, and this collaboration gave us a chance to merge our creative spark in a really exciting way. I’ve seen a few episodes, and they’re absolutely incredible; it’s such a well-crafted show. This is a big project for him, and I’m genuinely happy to contribute, even in a small way, to bring the series to life musically.”

Arjun added, “Each track speaks to a different mood: one is a punchy, infectious banger, while the other has a really cool/groovy vibe, and another one is a driving track. So, there’s a melody for every listener. And, I genuinely hope the OST becomes something audiences replay long after the show ends - music that lives beyond the series.”

On a related note, “Porancha Ranga” marks Arjun’s first Marathi composition. It’s a bold track rooted in desi energy and cultural rhythm. “Market,” on the other hand, is a Marathi hip-hop number that Arjun has reproduced from one of his label artists’ originals. Meanwhile, “Kehne Ko Kya Raha” showcases Arjun Kanungo’s signature style, blending modern sounds with emotional depth.

The web series Ekaki premiered on November 27.

