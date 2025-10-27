Ashish Chanchlani's 'Ekaki' talks about a life changing mysterious trip by seven friends

Mumbai Oct 27 Popular content creator Ashish Chanchlani is all set to make his directorial debut with the forthcoming supernatural web series "Ekaki". Adding to the excitement for the show scheduled to stream on YouTube from November 27, the makers have unveiled the captivating trailer for "Ekaki".

The clip opens with Chanchlani telling his friends about an abandoned bungalow that belonged to his Mama (uncle). It is called "Ekaki villa".

Excited about this, all the friends go to the villa during the weekend and host a fun party. However, their joy is short-lived as they were not expecting the house to be haunted. Things take a turn for the worse as they start experiencing a paranormal force in the bungalow. Will they be able to deal with whatever they are up against?

Sharing the trailer on social media, Chanchlani penned the caption, "Here is the official trailer for you all 7 friends one life changing mysterious trip (Zombie Emoji) Ekaki an original series streaming from 27th November on youtube for free. Starring :@akashdodeja @harshhrane @sidhantsarfare @shashankshekhrr @mrrohitsadhwani @grishim_nawanii & @akshayalokk #Ekaki #EkakiTrailer #EkakiOnYoutube.(sic)."

The comment section saw positive remarks such as "Absolute banger!! All the best bhai @ashishchanchlani (sic)", "Ohh damnnnnn worth it !!", "Trailer pro max", "Wohooooo", and "Banger".

Aside from marking his directorial debut, Chanchlani is also producing the project.

"Ekaki" promises a one-of-a-kind format, with Chanchlani taking charge as a director, actor, writer, and producer with his ACV Studios. The drama also marks his venture into the long-format of content creation.

Touted to be a supernatural thriller that promises to deliver a unique blend of horror and comedy, the primary cast of "'Ekaki" includes Chanchlani, Akash Dodeja, Harsh Rane, Sidhanth Sarfare, Shashank Shekar, Rohit Sadhwani, and Grishim Nawani, along with others.

It is slated for release on the ACV Studios YouTube Channel on November 27, "Ekaki".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor