Ashish Dixit reveals apprehension about dancing with Brinda, Maitri in 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya'

Mumbai, Sep 17 Actor Ashish Dixit, who stars in 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya' has opened up about his experience shooting alongside the show's trained dancers, Brinda Dahal and Maitri Bhanushali.

Speaking about the exciting dance sequence, Ashish, who plays the role of Kartik, shared: "Shooting the dance sequence with Brinda and Maitri was honestly a mix of excitement and nerves for me. They’re both such talented, trained dancers, and I’m definitely not, so I was really worried about being able to keep up with them."

"But I have to say, they were absolutely incredible throughout the whole process. They were so patient and supportive, guiding me through every step. What I thought would be stressful ended up being so much fun because of how they handled everything," he said.

He went on to say, "We laughed a lot during rehearsals, which really helped ease the pressure. It didn’t feel like work; it felt like a team effort where we were all just having a good time. I actually learned a lot from them in terms of dance, but more than that, the whole experience brought us closer together."

"Our chemistry off-screen naturally translated into stronger chemistry on-screen.

In the recent episodes we saw how Kartik is torn between Vaishnavi and Tina, who are both trying to win his heart. However, he is yet to reveal what is in his heart. 'Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya' highlights the triumph of good over evil, emphasising faith and devotion to Chhathi Maiyya, who guides and protects her devotees.

The show features Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sara Khan, Jaya Bhattacharya and airs on Sun Neo.

