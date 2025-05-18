Ashish Ubale, Marathi Film Director, Commits Suicide Due to Financial Problems In Nagpur

Ashish Ubale, acclaimed director of the Marathi film ‘Gargi’, committed suicide on May 17, around 4:30 PM in Nagpur. The incident occurred at the Ramakrishna Math, where he was staying temporarily. Originally from Nagpur, Ubale had returned from Mumbai the same day. Police said that he ended his life by hanging himself in a room at the math. His brother Sarang Ubale, a volunteer at the Math, discovered the incident when he went to call Ashish for evening tea. Initial investigations suggest that mounting debt and financial distress may have driven him to take this tragic step.

Ubale had written a note on WhatsApp, reportedly addressed to himself, in which he mentioned debt as the reason for his suicide. He had been living in Mumbai with his parents after selling their ancestral home in Nagpur a few years ago. Despite his talents and experience in direction, he struggled to find sustained success in the film industry, which led to financial burdens piling up. The Dhantoli police are currently conducting a deeper investigation into the case, including verifying the contents of his messages and statements from his family members.

Ashish Ubale began his career in direction 25 years ago, moving from Nagpur to Mumbai to pursue opportunities in the film industry. He gained recognition with films like ‘Gargi’ and ‘Anandache Dohee’, and also worked on various Marathi television series. ‘Gargi’ was particularly well-received and was even screened at the Carlsberg International Film Festival in 2009. Despite his talent, mainstream success eluded him, contributing to the financial strain. He was considered not only a director but also an insightful writer, admired for his sensitive storytelling and social themes in cinema.

In addition to his noted works, Ubale directed several other Marathi films such as ‘Agni’, ‘Eka Shwasache Antar’, ‘Gajara’, ‘Chakravyuh’, ‘Premasathi Vattel Te’, and ‘Baburao La Pakda’. His passing has shocked the Marathi film community, with many expressing grief over the loss of a creative voice that brought meaningful stories to life. Colleagues and fans alike mourn his untimely demise, remembering him as a passionate artist who struggled quietly. His death highlights the mental and financial challenges many in the creative industry face, raising concerns about the lack of support systems for artists battling such pressures.