Ashish Verma Reveals How His Legal Background Helped Him Bring Familiarity to His Role in Court Kacheri

Ashish Verma is on the screens with his latest release, Court Kacheri, a legal drama series that delves into themes of family legacy, identity, and speaking for oneself. Having been recently released, Ashish is receiving positive reviews for his believable performance, making it seem grounded and not manicured. Throwing light on the same, Ashish opened up about his role as Param and stated how his legal background helped him bring believability to the role.

He shared, "With a lawyer mother and grandfather, and getting through law school entrance myself, legal setup was a part of my daily life. That familiarity helped me keep Param grounded and real, not theatrical."

Though his family is strongly connected to the legal and medical professions, they encouraged him to walk the path of theatre. "Even though my parents were rooted in medicine and law, they supported my love for theatre from the very beginning. They let me chase my own dream, and that’s what made all the difference," he added.

Known for making rooted choices, Ashish Verma makes another interesting pick with Court Kacheri and easily slips into his character. His honest acting and natural dialogue delivery are not only winning hearts of the audience, but are also making the critics notice his range.

This legal drama features a stellar cast, including Pavan Malhotra and Ashish Verma in lead roles, alongside Puneet Batra, Priyasha Bharadwaj, Bhushan Vikas, Kiran Khoje, Sumali Khaniwale, and Anandeshwar Dwivedi. Court Kacheri has begun streaming on Sony LIV, and it makes for a wholesome watch for the week.