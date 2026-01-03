Ashish Vidyarthi Confirms He and Wife Rupali Are Safe After Road Accident in Guwahati

Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi and wife and wife Rupali got hit by a bike while crossing the road in Guwahati. As soon as news broke out fans were scared a willing to know about couples health and wellbeing. Actor himself took social media and gave health update about them.

Actor shared a video on social media and told that they got hit by a bike while they were crossing road in Guwahati. Locals alerted authorities and they were taken for medical examination, while the motorcyclist was shifted to Gauhati Medical College Hospital for treatment. Amidst online speculation, Vidyarthi addressed the situation via Instagram Live from the hospital. He calmly reassured fans that neither he nor his wife sustained serious injuries and cautioned against sensationalizing the incident. He clarified that Rupali is under observation as a precaution, her condition is stable, and both are recuperating well under medical supervision. He affirmed there is no cause for alarm.

Also Read: Actor Anil Kapoor Buys Copyrights to Cult Classic ‘Nayak’; Likely To Make Sequel: Reports

Vidyarthi shared that he sustained a minor injury in the accident and is recovering well. He is grateful for the support he has received. He also reported that the motorcyclist involved has regained consciousness, according to police. Vidyarthi thanked medical staff, emergency responders, and local residents for their assistance.