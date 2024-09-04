Ashish Vidyarthi says his Doctor Doom unleashes chaos in lives of Super Heroes

Mumbai, Sep 4 Actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who was recently seen in the movie ‘Kill’, has said that his character of Doctor Doom in the audio series ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom’ is set to open the floodgates of chaos in the lives of the Super Heroes.

‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom’ dropped on streaming medium on Wednesday, and sees Ashish voicing Doctor Doom in Hindi.

Talking about the same, the actor said, “Over the years, I have been fortunate to receive immense love from the audiences for playing the ‘bad guy’. So when it came to voicing the character of Doctor Doom for ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom’ on Audible, I didn’t have to think twice! Bringing this iconic villain to life has been an amazing experience”.

He further mentioned, “I hope listeners enjoy his dark, twisted charm because he is about to unleash chaos in the lives of the Super Heroes. It’s going to be a wild ride for everyone”.

‘Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom’ marks the 5th season of the Hindi Original podcast series of ‘Marvel’s ‘Wastelanders’. As per the trailer, it follows what happens after the fall of the Super Heroes of the Marvel universe. This time around, Doctor Doom is out for revenge and rules with an iron fist.

Yashaswini Dayama lends her voice to the character of Valeria Richards, who is the goddaughter of Ashish Vidyarthi’s character of Doctor Doom. With the new audio series, the listeners are drawn into the post-apocalyptic world. The series is available on Audible.

Elsewhere in the Marvel universe, Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. has returned to the barracks of Marvel studios as he is set to essay the role of Doctor Doom in the live action version after his character of Tony Stark died in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ as he sacrificed his life to stop Thanos.

