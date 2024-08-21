Ashish Vidyarthi’s Doctor Doom plans to take over the world in Hindi trailer of ‘Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom’

Mumbai, Aug 21 The Hindi trailer of the upcoming audio series ‘Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom’ was unveiled on Wednesday, and it gives a peek into the world domination plans of Doctor Doom, voiced by actor Ashish Vidyarthi.

‘Marvel's Wastelanders: Doom’ marks the fifth season of the Hindi Original podcast series of Marvel’s ‘Wastelanders’. The trailer follows what happens after the fall of the Super Heroes of the Marvel universe and the subsequent rise of the Super Villains.

As shown in the trailer, Doctor Doom is out for revenge and he now rules with an iron fist. However, the resistance stirs with the Super Heroes uniting in the face of humanity’s face hangs in the balance. Yashaswini Dayama lends her voice to the character of Valeria Richards, who is the goddaughter of Ashish Vidyarthi’s character of Doctor Doom, listeners will be drawn into the post-apocalyptic world.

The six-season audio epic originally launched as an English language series in June 2021. The English language version of Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom was written by Mark Waid and James Kim, story by Mark Waid. Original sound design and music by Mark Henry Phillips.

The 5th season in the series, Marvel’s ‘Wastelanders: Doom’ is set to launch on September 4, 2024 on Audible.

Elsewhere in the Marvel universe, Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. has returned to the barracks of Marvel studios as he is set to essay the role of Doctor Doom in the live action version after his character of Tony Stark died in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ as he sacrificed his life to stop Thanos.

After a critically acclaimed work in ‘Oppenheimer’, Robert Downey Jr. will be next seen in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, the announcement of his return to MCU was done at 2024 Comic-Con International: San Diego. ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo in their own return to Marvel

