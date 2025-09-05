Ashish Warang Passes Away: Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Co-Star Dies at 55

Ashish Warang, who has been part of the Hindi and Marathi industry, has passed away at the age of 55. According to News18 Marathi reports he took his last breath at his residence in Vartak Nagar Thane. Although Ashish Warang played small roles, he has left significant mark in entertainment industry. His death has spread grief in the Marathi-Hindi entertainment world.

He was part of many films but, he is prominently known for playing role of a police inspector in the film 'Drishyam'. While his character More in Rani Mukherjee's 'Mardaani' made a different impression.

He has also shared the screen with Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's blockbuster 'Sooryavanshi'.He reportedly had jaundice in December and recovered, but recently died due to a sudden illness. Fans and fellow actors are expressing grief, and his passing is mourned in the Marathi and Hindi cinema industries.