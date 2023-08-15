Ashley Fuller Olsen, Louis Eisner welcome their first child

Washington [US], August 15 : American businesswoman, fashion designer and former actor Ashley Fuller Olsen and her husband Louis Eisner, welcomed their first child together, a son named Otto, People reported.

According to People, the couple married in a private ceremony in December 2022.

The couple has been linked since October 2017, but neither Olsen nor Eisner, an artist and the son of jewellery designer Lisa Eisner have spoken publicly about their relationship and have maintained a low profile over the years.

In August 2018, the couple was photographed strolling arm in arm through Los Angeles.

After a photo of the co-founder of The Row sporting a noticeable dark band on her left ring finger surfaced in July 2019, Olsen sparked engagement rumours while out on a movie and dinner date in Los Angeles with Eisner.

Although they have been able to keep their relationship a secret, the two have occasionally made headlines. The artist posted a picture of Olsen on his Instagram account in 2021. They made their red carpet debut as a couple in the same year.

The former star of Full House and her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen discussed keeping their personal lives out of the public eye since their days as child stars in June 2021. They claimed that their minimalist style is a result of this decision.

"We were raised to be discreet people," Mary-Kate told i-D at the time when asked about their fashion label The Row's discreet, modest style.

"I think that potentially that's just our aesthetic, our design preference," added Ashley, who along with Mary-Kate are the older sisters of WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen. "But that doesn't mean that we don't also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal."

"Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down," she continued. "It doesn't always start from that simplistic place."

