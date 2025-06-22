Ashley Tisdale on what makes her 'High School Musical' character iconic

Washington DC [US], June 22 : Actress and singer Ashley Tisdale talked about her 'High School Musical' character and what made it iconic.

Tisdale, who played Sharpay Evans, a student with a love of theatre in the hit Disney franchise, recently shared what she thought was "so funny" about the role, reported People.

"When I played the character of Sharpay I think it was probably what made her so funny was that I truly thought [Sharpay] was the popular girl in school. I thought Sharpay was popular, and I played it like she was popular," Tisdale recalled.

"And [director] Kenny Ortega enhanced that. He made me feel like I was popular. But what's so funny is that she's not the popular girl. She's the drama queen. And my husband's like, 'That's what's so funny about how you played it. You thought you were popular,' " she continued, according to People.

The actress also shared how it feels "so cool" to see the character find new life on social media and in meme culture.

"Sharpay is I swear she's mother to everybody because it's like she just keeps coming back on these memes and people keep talking and doing the songs," she said, adding, "And I'm just like, I mean, out of everyone in High School Musical, my character is the most iconic. It's so cool."

Tisdale, who also voices Candace Flynn in the hit animated series Phineas and Ferb, said how lucky she feels to have been a part of multiple franchises that have reached cult status.

"I mean, it's so cool ... It's really awesome to be a part of these projects that have really been so prevalent in pop culture and to play these characters," she adds. "It's just, you're like, 'Dang, man.' I can't believe out of everything that I auditioned for [...] I got this animation [series] that has lasted this long. Or I was always trying to get a Disney movie, and never got the movie. And then, I got High School Musical," according to People.

"Out of all the ones, I get that. This is pretty awesome," she said, reported People.

'High School Musical' became one of the most successful Disney Channel Original movies of all time. It generated two popular sequel films, the third of which was released in theatres in 2008 and earned more than USD 250 million worldwide at the box office, per Variety.

Two sequels, High School Musical 2 and High School Musical 3: Senior Year, were released in August 2007 and October 2008, respectively.

