Ashmit Patel: Will get married only after ‘bade bhaiya’ Salman Khan

Mumbai, Feb 14 Actor Ashmit Patel has opened up about his idea of love on the Valentine’s Day, and shared his marriage plans, saying he will tie the knot only after ‘bade bhaiya’ Salman Khan gets married.

Amid the global celebration of love on Valentine's Day, Ashmit, who has returned to the screens after a brief hiatus with series ‘State v/s Ahuja’, talked about his plans to settle down.

Ashmit laughed and said: “I'll get married only after bade bhaiya Salman Khan gets married.”

The actor known for his work in ‘Dil Diya Hai’, shared: “Love is a commitment. It's an everyday commitment, especially in romantic relationships, to make that person or relationship special and to make it work.”

“It's not this fantasy portrayed in romantic novels or films; it's hard work. And it's not just about love; in a relationship, it goes beyond love to encompass trust, gratitude, and respect. All of these elements are crucial,” Ashmit expressed.

The 46-year-old actor went on to say, “As for Valentine's Day, I don't want to put pressure on myself to come up with something extravagant. Valentine's Day can be overwhelming for many people.”

“It can lead to feelings of depression, especially for those who are single, particularly given the ongoing conversations about mental health. It can take a toll on people's well-being. So, I would advise people not to stress about Valentine's Day or any other commercialised holiday,” shared Ashmit.

He added: “It's just another day that we've adopted from the West, created by some Hallmark card company to make more money off of us.”

The show ‘State v/s Ahuja’, features Ashmit as Ansh Ahuja, a Bollywood actor who faces rape allegations by his maid Deepa Sawant (played by Anurekha Bhagat).

The series is streaming on Watcho Exclusives.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor