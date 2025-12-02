Ashnoor Kaur Call Tanya Mittal's Behaviour in Bigg Boss 19 House Fake, Says....

Ashnoor Kaur was evicted from Bigg Boss 19 after allegedly hitting Tanya Mittal during the Ticket to Finale Task. Their relationship in the house was antagonistic, and they never became friends since day one. Ashnoor had called Tanya fake and after eviction she opened up about why she is calling her fake.

While talking to FPJ, Ashnoor said, She is fake and acting. She carries negativity around her, because of which they didn't get along in house. Ashnoor says, I am kind of person, whether positive or negative, I’m on the face. If I don’t like someone, I don’t like someone. And that’s very evident. She is very sweet on your face. Then she’ll go back and say bad things. I just feel that these are traits of a weak person. And I feel sorry for her.”

Ashnoor on Tanya Mittal Body-shaming her

Ashnoor explained that Tanya's body-shaming brought back difficult memories from her teenage years. During that time, Ashnoor was insecure about her body because she was on TV. Although she had moved on and learned to love herself, the incident with Tanya reminded her of those painful feelings. Ashnoor shared her story to let others know they are not alone and to promote body positivity.

Tanya never apologized to Ashnoor directly. She only mentioned an apology in front of Salman Khan and later apologized to Abhishek Bajaj for making him feel guilty. Ashnoor felt that Tanya's insincere offer to apologize every day was not genuine.