Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Gets Backing From Abhishek Bajaj After Heated Argument With Tanya Mittal During Task

Ashnoor Kaur and Tanya Mittal had heated argument after ticket to finale task, where a Ashnoor allegedly hit Tanya. Video of actress hitting Tanya went viral on social media and netizen demanded immediate eviction of the house. Initially, a task was conducted to enter the race. Four contestants participated in the Ticket to Finale race: Farhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Praneet More, and Ashnoor Kaur.

The Ticket to Finale task ended in controversy when Ashnoor Kaur, after losing, struck Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank. Despite Ashnoor's claim that it was accidental, the incident sparked a heated argument between her and Tanya, who accused Ashnoor of revealing her "true colors" and failing to recognize her mistake. The incident has led to widespread social media backlash and calls for Ashnoor's eviction. Bigg Boss 19 ex-contestant Abhishek Bajaj came in support for Ashnoor. In an interview with FPJ, "these people have played a victim card with me as well during tasks and now they are doing the same thing with Ashnoor. But she has always been a sport she was tackled, pushed and grabbed by Tanya, Kuncika ji and Neelam and also been body-shamed by them, and still they couldn’t beat her. Jahan barabari nahi hoti hai, wahan badnami karne ki koshish karte hain."

Abhishek stated that Ashnoor, despite past injuries, never complained, emphasizing that accepting the ups and downs is true sportsmanship. Regarding Ashnoor and Tanya's recent conflict, Abhishek defended Ashnoor, asserting she didn't intentionally hurt anyone during the task. The promo showed Ashnoor accusing Tanya of creating a "fake narrative," while Tanya maintained Ashnoor hit her intentionally. Shehbaz sided with Tanya, claiming Ashnoor admitted to hitting her deliberately.